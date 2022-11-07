Select Page

Namibia’s participation at COP27 gets boost from various companies

Posted by | Nov 7, 2022 |

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism (MEFT) received N$150,000 from NAMCOR to facilitate Namibia’s participation at COP27, being held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt from 6 to 18 November.

The Namibian pavilion and representation at COP27 were supported by various companies that include Bank Windhoek, Standard Bank, NIPDB, UNDP, Triple Capital, Cranmore, and many others, which amounted to just over N$1.2 million in total pledges.

Senior Manager for Sustainable Energies at NAMCOR, Frans Kalenga said their key priority is to continue to give to the expedited development of the synthetic fuel industry in Namibia.

“Particularly with a key focus on green hydrogen as articulated by the government of Namibia and we are eager to demonstrate our desire to de-carbonize key operations by aligning our efforts with the desire of the Namibian contingent raveling to COP27 to achieve synchronisation on the goal of reducing carbon emissions,” added Kalenga.

Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Heather Sibungo said Namibia urges the scaling up of the levels of climate finance, by providing concrete long-term targets for climate finance pathways and accounting methodologies.

“Reaching towards a collective goal by developed countries to reach US$100 billion a year from 2025 and beyond, while striking a balance of the allocation between adaptation, mitigation and loss and damage through a significant increase of grand based support for adaptation,” added Sibungo.

COP27 comprises the twenty-seventh session of the Conference of the Parties, the seventeenth session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 17), and the fourth session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 4).

 

