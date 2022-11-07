SADC to hold joint meeting in DRC for Health Ministers responsible for HIV and AIDS

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will hold a Joint meeting of the SADC Ministers of Health and Ministers responsible for HIV & AIDS on 10 November in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The ministers will deliberate on public health issues aimed at contributing to the attainment of improved quality of life for the people in the region, examine the status of implementation of the decisions from their previous joint meetings, and review the state of health in the SADC Region.

The ministers will also attend the commemoration of the SADC Malaria Day in the Democratic Republic of Congo on 11 November./

The Ministers’ meeting will be preceded by a meeting of Senior Officials responsible for Health and HIV & AIDS on 7 to 9 November 2022 who will prepare documents for Ministers to consider and make decisions.

