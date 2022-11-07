Rani Group of Companies donated wheelchairs to change lives in the different regions

The Rani Group of Companies recently donated 700 wheelchairs worth N$2.5 million and 87 matrasses at an event held at the Otjerunda Combined School in the Kunene Region.

Director of the Rani Group of Companies, Ali Dharani said it is their corporate responsibility to help communities where their business is operating. “This kind of gesture no matter how small has a huge impact on the beneficiaries,” added Dharani.

Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said these kinds of gesture goes a long way and people should stop shifting blames and come together for a good cause.

“School learners must resist temptations that may affect their academic progress and aim for a better future and I encourage other stakeholders to emulate this example,” said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

She encouraged learners to be disciplined, strong, innovative, and determined to soldier on whatever challenges they may face.

“I also ask for unity between the learners, parents, and teachers and parents to take adult education classes to assist their kids with school homework,” she added.

The 700 wheelchairs will be distributed amongst all 14 regions in the country, where each region will receive 50 wheelchairs.

