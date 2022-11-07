Cheetahs brought from Namibia adjusting well in India’s Kuno national park – Indian PM

New Dehli — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that cheetahs brought from Namibia and kept at the Kuno National Park in the central state of Madhya Pradesh were healthy and adjusting well.

Modi took to social media to share the news about the big cats in their new home and released a video of two cheetahs moving and running around.

Modi said that after the mandatory quarantine, the two cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat.

“Great news! (I) am told that after the mandatory quarantine, two cheetahs have been released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. I’m also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy, active, and adjusting well,” Modi said.

In September, eight cheetahs — five females and three males — were flown from Windhoek in Namibia to Madhya Pradesh in a customized cargo plane and kept at their new home in the Kuno National Park.

Cheetahs are back in India seven decades after they were declared extinct in the country. (Xinhua)

Hits: 3