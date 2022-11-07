Geingob to participate at UNFCCC COP27 in Egypt

The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob will participate in the World Leaders’ Summit of the 27th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change

(UNFCCC COP27) Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from 7 to 8 November, according to a statement from the presidency.

The focus of COP 27 is on adaptation, implementation, and finance as ways to achieve zero-carbon development and effective adaptation to climate change. The goal is to build on past successes and pave the way for ambitious plans to tackle climate change in the future.

Geingob was invited by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the statement said.

The invitation to the UNFCCC COP 27 emphasizes the importance of world leaders implementing and

transforming key climate-related decisions, building on previous Conferences of the Parties’ outcomes, including the Glasgow COP 26 outcomes, and maintaining a high-level commitment to climate change

issues. COP 27 provides opportunities for all stakeholders to rise to the occasion and effectively address the global challenge of climate change on the continent.

Namibia remains committed to combating the effects of climate change and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to cut carbon emissions by 91% by 2030, towards the fulfillment of SDG 13 on climate action, the Paris Agreement, and Goal 7 of Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Furthermore, Namibia is on the road with initiatives to start producing clean energy through “Green Hydrogen” to respond to the global challenges of climate change and meet the energy demand globally.

When it is fully successful, this project will contribute to the supply of energy in the global south and other parts of the world. Namibia is one of the founding countries of the Oceans Panel, whose work focuses on the sustainability of the world’s oceans and its commitment to combatting climate change.

Namibia welcomes and values the opportunity to participate in this crucial summit as a country heavily impacted by climate change, the presidency said.

On 8 November Geingob will deliver a national statement.

On the margins of COP 27, Geingob will attend on 7 November, the African Leaders event on “Accelerating Adaption in Africa” on the invitation of H.E. Macky Sall, President of Senegal and

Chair of the AU.

On the same day, Geingob will take part in a panel discussion called “Building Partnerships in Green

Hydrogen.”

The discussion will be led by Belgian Prime Minister De Croo and Egyptian Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Moustafa Madboury.

On 8 November Geingob will deliver the national statement to COP 27, and will also attend the high-level side event to be hosted by the German Chancellor, Mr. Olaf Scholz.

According to the presidency, Geingob will participate on the same day in the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Namibia and the EU on sustainable raw material value chains and renewable hydrogen.

Geingob will further participate in the bilateral meeting requested by Ms. Molly Phee, U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary for African Affairs.

Lastly, Geingob will attend the High-Level Nature and Climate Event at the Baron Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Bella Vista, which will be hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Geingob is expected back in the country on Wednesday, 9 November, the presidency concluded.

