Alpheus Mvula showcases his work at FNCC

The Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) is hosting sculptor and printmaker, Alpheus Mvula for his ‘Triple exhibition’, which will run from 4 November to 11 November.

The FNCC said Alpheus Mvula will reflect on many societal issues facing us today, and form a prejudice against climate change.

“His multi-layered messages are displayed on a variety of beautiful Namibian stones, from white marble to granite, soapstone, and serpentine,” they added.

They explained that today Mvulas’ work can be found in private collections all over the world, a success attributed to his constant desire to learn new techniques and most likely underpinned by his exploration of topics that are relevant and important.

The FNCC prides itself on being a vector of French and universal values and the contribution to the promotion of Francophonie and culture as well as the arts of Namibia and France in all their dimensions.

