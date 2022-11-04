NUST remains committed to being a change leader within communities through international collaborations

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) remains committed to being a change leader within communities through participating in international collaborations.

NUST together with the European Union (EU), recently celebrated a substantial 20 years of partnership on continuous development cooperation.

“We trust that the current cooperation programmes will provide a valuable contribution to enhancing

knowledge and skills for economic diversification, including the development of technologies and innovations for agribusiness services and renewable energy industries,” Sinikka Antila, the EU Ambassador said.

The longstanding partnership between the two parties took flight in 2002 with the development of the NUST Hotel School. This came during a time when a need for a professional hospitality and tourism training institution was identified in the 1992 White Paper on Tourism.

NUST and the EU have collaborated on 48 projects totaling a value of N$ 926 million to date. Projects range from research and cultural spheres to staff and student exchanges.

“As Namibia moves with alacrity to adapt to the 4th and 5th Industrial Revolutions, NUST remains a key enabler for the development of an ideal supportive ecosystem for science, technology, and innovation to thrive,” said Deputy Minister of Finance, Maureen Hinda-Mbuende during the keynote address.

The 20 years being celebrated have seen some significant changes occurring at the institution, shifting from a polytechnic into a fully-fledged university about seven years ago.

Throughout this long period of the partnership, amid great challenges, the relationship between NUST and the EU never faltered.

“The strides that have been made already provide great impetus to further enhanced commitment,” the NUST Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Erold Naomab remarked.

To mark this historic event, the partnership was cemented with the unveiling of the Synergy statue created by artists Winfried Holze and Henry Coetzee.

