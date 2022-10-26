Select Page

First premiership game slated for this weekend

African Stars FC and UNAM FC will kick-start the 2022/2023 Debmarine Namibia Premiership when they lock horns on Sunday at 17:00 at the Dr. Hage Geingob Rugby Stadium in Olympia.

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) said the gates open at 13:00 and football lovers are invited to enter the stadium early enough to avoid any potential gate pressure and stampede.

“Entrance fee is N$30 and adequate entertainment and security are arranged for football lovers and vehicle protection inside and outside the stadium,” added the NFA.

The NFA recently got a shot in the arm, when Debmarine injected N$13 million bringing back local football to the masses.

 

