Cancer Association encourages men to go for their prostate examinations

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) will be hosting a series of Men’s Health Clinics at the CAN Medical Centre in Windhoek, in November.

The campaign is aimed at creating more awareness of prostate cancer.

CAN will also be hosting a Movember music road show with South African signer, Rudi Claase which is scheduled for Gobabis, Windhoek, Otjiwarongo, and Swakopmund from 15 to 18 November.

CAN-Rehoboth branch will host a Movember Blue Walk on 12 November and the CAN-Tsumeb branch will host a Movember Brunch on 12 November and on 19 November, the Movember Family Market will be presented at Goanikontes Oasis outside Swakopmund.

And finally CAN will have the annual #MovemberNovember competition, inviting men from all over the country to participate in the beard-growing competition that will be held on 30 November

Chief Executive Officer of CAN, Rolf Hansen said they remain committed to fighting cancer, but also understand that men are sensitive about the topic of prostate screening. “Men should know that a simple blood test can possibly save their lives,” he added.

He further encouraged men with a family history of prostate cancer and who are in the susceptible age range to go for annual screening, whether PSA test or rectal examination.

Namibian cancer statistics indicate that while 214 prostate cancer cases were recorded back in 2010, this number has now increased to an average of 374 cases per year. During the last 5 years reporting cycle, close to 2 273 prostate cancer diagnoses were recorded and a total of 11 211 Namibian men were diagnosed with a form of cancer, with Prostate cancer, Kaposi Sarcoma and Lymphoma ranked as the top three cancers in Namibian men.

The Cancer Association of Namibia emphasized that prostate cancer can be prevented by a healthier lifestyle to a certain extent, but the most effective means to overcome this disease is by early intervention. “A simple Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test for men older than 45 years especially, is the earliest and easiest indicator to spot irregularities that might signal a possible prostate cancer diagnosis,” they added.

They further cautioned that while there are symptoms associated with prostate cancer, these usually appear when the disease is at an advanced stage, thus making treatment and recovery difficult. “Men with a family history of prostate cancer are recommended to start with annual screening from the age of 35 years,” concluded the Cancer Association of Namibia.

