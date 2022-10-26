Sustainability Report confirms Osino Resources’ ESG credentials

Canadian gold minor, Osino Resources, announced in its 2021 Sustainability Report that its Twin Hills gold play near Karibib will create 750 new jobs in the forseeable future, following an investment to date of more than N$224 million. The company is listed in Canada on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange

The Sustainability Report, published this week, provides and overview of the company’s social, environmental and economic commitments and its performance and plans to turn the proposed mine into an operating entity.

Osino’s Sustainability Report was prepared with reference to the GRI Standards and the SASB Metals and Mining Standards. It showcases how the company’s activities align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the ICMM’s 10 Mining Principles and includes results from Osino’s first Carbon Footprint Report.

Osino Chief Executive and President, Heye Daun, said “For-profit companies have a responsibility and an opportunity to make a lasting positive impact in the communities where they operate. For this reason, we keep asking ourselves how we can maximise our long-term, positive contribution to the socio-economic development of Namibia and contribute to local economic growth, skills development, job creation, community well-being and environmental stewardship.”

“The report highlights how Osino is already making a significant positive contribution to Namibia through direct local employment and local procurement, its support of key socio-economic development projects and the multiplier effect of its investments on the local economy,” said Daun.

“This positive contribution will significantly increase when the Twin Hills Mine starts operating. About 750 people will work at the site, most of whom will be Namibian and many of whom will be from local communities,” he continued.

“Many of our unskilled and semi-skilled employees come to Osino with no knowledge of drilling programmes or sample processing. They learn these skills through on-the-job training, which provides them with better employment opportunities for the future,” said Daun.

In 2021, Osino spent C$15.6 million (N$183.6 million) on procurement from Namibian suppliers, of which C$4.3 million (N$50.2 million) went to suppliers based within 75 km of its Twin Hills Gold Mine Project near Karibib. “This total investment represents 92% of the company’s total procurement spend for the 2021 reporting period,” said Daun.

