Nangula Uaandja named as one of the 100 Most Influential African Women in 2022

The Chief Executive Officer of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), Nangula Uaandja has been named one of the 100 Most Influential African Women in 2022 by Avance Media.

Public Relations and Rating Firm, Avance Media lists phenomenal women who have been at the forefront of decision-making both locally and internationally.

The company named Uaandja because there are many firsts in Uaandja’s life, she was the first black female Namibian to qualify as a Chartered Accountant and the first female and first black Namibian to occupy the position of PwC Managing Partner as well as of President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia.

“Uaandja as the CEO of NIPDB is tasked with the mandate of promoting and facilitating foreign and domestic investments as well as the promotion of the development of SMEs,” they added.

Avance Media said Uaandja served as a Partner at PwC Namibia until 2020, with over 20 years of experience in auditing, and has served as a lead partner on audits of organizations across various sectors and industries.

“She has also been involved in non-audit work such as consulting on various matters, fraud investigation, assisting clients with budgetary processes, the analysis, and interpretation of financial statements, presentations on the roles and responsibilities of directors, and a host of the relevant topics,” they added.

The firm said over the years Uaandja has made it her burden to be concerned about the triple challenges of unemployment, inequality, and poverty that are facing Namibia.

“It is this burden that led her to pursue further studies, a Masters in Business Leadership and now a Doctorate in Business Leadership, with a focus on the collaborative role required between the public and private sectors to drive inclusive economic growth and find common solutions to these challenges,” they emphasized.

The selection criteria for honourees include excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishments, and commitment to sharing knowledge. Uaandja is joined by H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf from Liberia, Graca Machel from Mozambique, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala from Nigeria.

