There is no need to panic, there is a sufficient fuel supply – Energy Ministry

Posted by | Nov 3, 2022 |

The Ministry of Mines and Energy on Thursday confirmed that there is a sufficient fuel supply, and there is no need to panic.

The confirmation was made by ministerial spokesperson Andreas Simon, following various social media posts that suggested the possibility of a fuel shortage.

“The intermitted supply was due to a slight delay in the arrival of the supply vessel, which is currently en route to Namibia,” he explained.

In addition to that, Simon said over-purchasing related to the current increase in diesel prices has also contributed to a spike in diesel demand in the past few days.

“The public is again urged to remain calm as we have enough supply of products in reserve,” he said.

The ministry recently announced that diesel prices increased by N$1.98 per litre, while petrol prices remained unchanged.

As of 2 November, fuel prices in Walvis Bay stood at N$ 24.10 per litre for diesel and N$20.08 per litre for petrol.

 

