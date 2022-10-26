Top-performing vehicle salespeople and dealerships honoured by Bank Windhoek

The top-performing vehicle salespeople and dealerships in the country were recently honoured by Bank Windhoek at its annual Selekt Sales Awards.

Schalk Van Greunen of Indongo Auto T/A Indongo Toyota Okahandja won the best salesperson Award in the New Vehicle category, followed by Danie Slabbert of Simon Motors T/A Mariental Toyota and Johan Fourie from Pupkewitz Toyota Windhoek.

Elrick De Wee of Novel Motor Company was announced as the top salesperson in the Used Vehicles category. Kobus Prins from Avis Car Sales and Marius Coetzee of Windhoek Carzone Auto Sales were second in the category. Schalk Van Greunen, from Indongo Toyota Okahandja, scooped up the third spot as the top salesperson in the Used Vehicles category.

Pupkewitz Holdings and Indongo Toyota were the top two Mega Franchise Vehicle Dealers, with Novel Motor Company taking the third spot.

The top three franchises of New Vehicle dealers were Pupkewitz Toyota, Indongo Toyota, and Auas Motors. Novel Motor Company, Indongo Toyota, and Pupkewitz Auto won the top three franchise vehicle dealer awards in the Used Vehicles category.

Pupkewitz Nissan Swakopmund, Mariental Toyota, and Pupkewitz von Baum’s Volkswagen are the top three in Rural Namibia: New Vehicles. In Rural Namibia Used Vehicles category, Pupkewitz von Baum’s Volkswagen took up the first spot, followed by Mariental Toyota and Pupkewitz Nissan Swakopmund.

The Bank Windhoek Selekt Sales Awards also announced the Owner Dealership Award in All Regions for the top used vehicle, small enterprise dealers. Windhoek Carzone Auto Sales won the first prize, followed by Avis Car Sales. Gobabis Toyota, Spes Bona Motors, and Windhuk Motors jointly won the third prize.

The Bank Windhoek Selekt Sales Awards recognises the dealerships and salespersons in the automotive industry for their commitment, loyalty, and support to Bank Windhoek and its customers.

Meanwhile, Bank Windhoek is currently running its annual national vehicle, and asset finance marketing campaign themed ‘Drive your lifestyle’. The campaign offers competitive motoring deals for new and pre-owned cars. Some of the campaign’s benefits offer customers an extended repayment term of up to 72 months for all new vehicles and a 90-day vacation payment option.

Top vehicle salespersons: From left to right, Schalk Van Greunen of Indongo Auto T/A Indongo Toyota Okahandja and Elrick De Wee of Novel Motor Company.

Hits: 4