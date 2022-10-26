Tourism industry set to get a boost from the 22 passenger vessels expected to dock in Walvis Bay and Lüderitz

Namibian Ports Authority is expecting a line of passenger cruise vessels to dock at the Ports of Walvis Bay and Lüderitz for November and December 2022, the entity announced this week.

In a statement, Namport said it projects to welcome 15 cruise vessels at the Port of Walvis Bay and 7

passenger vessels to berth at the Port of Lüderitz respectively, with the first call being from the MS Aidaaura vessel at the Port of Walvis Bay on 10 November.

“As a key player in Namibia’s economy, Namport is committed to ensuring that all visitors who disembark from passenger vessels do so in a safe and welcoming manner as the Authority appreciates the value that these visitors add to the tourism industry and in turn inject income to the country’s economy at large,” the statement read.

According to Namport, passenger vessels bring holidaymakers to the harbour towns who contribute

significantly to the local tourism industry by spending money at local shops, making use of the public transport system, going on day excursions as well as purchasing souvenir items from vendors who specialize in local arts and crafts.

