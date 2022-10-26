Ethiopian Airlines applauded during the Africa Accelerating 2022 Conference

“Ethiopian Airlines is leading the agenda to enable trade and investment, connecting Canada directly to the African continent, and onward to over 120 destinations from the dynamic African Union capital of Addis Ababa’’, said Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

Ethiopian Airlines is the sole airline sponsor and partner of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. The 28-year-old organization held its annual forum, Africa Accelerating from 25-27 October.

At the 3-day event, opened by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ethiopian Airlines was praised for its crucial role in bringing Canadian and African markets closer together.

“Ethiopian Airlines has brought people, deals, and businesses all within same-day reach, ensuring Canada and African markets are closer than ever,’’ said Garreth Bloor, on the opening day of the forum which brought together leaders in the public and private sector.

“The conference theme ‘’Leading from Africa: Toward a New Global Era Enabled through Canada-Africa Collaboration’” is one Ethiopian Airlines lives on a daily basis, given its central role in Canada-Africa trade and investment,’’ added Bloor.

Ethiopian Airlines, a global leader in aviation

“In addition to vast passenger volumes, Africa’s trade and supply chains are enabled by Ethiopian’s cargo capacity,” explained the airline’s Mr. Mesfin Ashebir, General Manager for Canada, during a recent event with African Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Ottawa, hosted by The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

“Ethiopian Airlines has been central to making the incredible case of Africa’s positioning as the world’s next global growth engine. We are proud to provide the template for success to the world at large, with a specific focus on Canada’s role as a partner and beneficiary in Africa’s success”.

Mesfin Ashebir noted that the company launched a 15-year strategic growth roadmap, titled the Vision-2025: “Beyond just being best and largest in Africa, we aimed to increase passenger volumes to 18 million and more than double our fleet to 120 aircraft. We have reached these goals years ahead of schedule.”

Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business concluded: “As discussed during our engagements, the year-on-year growth of Ethiopian Airlines reflects its ability to not just keep up with Africa’s growth potential, but to serve as a key driving force of Africa’s development. It boasts a rare and incredible international record of retaining profitability, avoiding bailouts, and serving customers during some of the most difficult global conditions in recent years. We are honoured to enjoy our partnership with a world-leading company that showcases African excellence to the benefit of all”.

Ethiopian Airlines is now the world’s fourth largest airline by the number of countries served, ensuring every market in Africa is within easy reach, with onward connections to every part of the world.

