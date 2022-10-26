Select Page

TransNamib takes most medals in bowling tournie, becomes new league champions

Huipie van Wyk and Waylon Wentzel are the new bowls pairs champions after last weekend’s Windhoek League Grand Final tournament.

The tournament was played between the three bowling clubs in Windhoek in pairs, trips and fours. Gold, silver and bronze were awarded in each category as well as the overall best-performing club.

In trips, the gold went to Desmond van der Smit, Mike Rumsey and Karl Hartman. Gold in the fours was taken by Anjuleen Viljoen, Waylon Wentzel, Henriette Partridge and Chris du Preez.

Second and third positions in the three categories were as follows:

Pairs:

Silver – Johan Jacobs, Christo Steenkamp (TNBC);

Bronze – Willie Esterhuizen, Antoniette du Ploy (TNBC.

Trips:

Silver – John Hawthorne, Innis Louw, Poppie van den Heuvel (EBC);

Bronze – Schalk van Wyk, Christo Steenkamp, Antoinette du Ploy (TNBC).

Fours:

Silver – Willie Esterhuizen, Piet du Ploy/Claude Thorburn Snr, Elme van Eden, Marinda Bezuidenhout (TNBC);

Bronze – Desmond van der Smit, Renette de Kock Mike Wells, Christo Brand (WBC).

The overall winning club is theTransNamib Bowling Club.

The players said bowls is a comparatively easy sport, yet dynamic and exciting. Bowls is played in Namibia by a diverse group from young to elderly. There are bowling greens in Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Tsumeb.

More information available at [email protected]

 

