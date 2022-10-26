Select Page

And then there was light – City of Windhoek to erect street lights at dark hotspots

The City of Windhoek at their ordinary council meeting held on 27 October approved the provision of high mast LED flood lights to the Windhoek informal settlement for the 2022/2023 financial year. The City will erect five high-mass flood lights, which will cost N$2,774,832.55.

“The lights will be erected at the Havana dump site, Goreangab soccer field, Eehambo daNehale interlocks and deeper, behind Frans Indongo Primary School and Sonderwater in Katutura,” said the municipality.

The municipality department of Electricity requested possible positions for the installation of these high mast flood lights from the City Police.

“The mentioned areas were identified as dark hotspot areas where people are being robbed at night as well as early morning hours,” they added.

Council further resolved that it is going into recess from 2 December until 15 January 2023 and the first Management Committee meeting will be held on 17 January 2023, with the first Council meeting scheduled for 26 January 2023.

 

