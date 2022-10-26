MultiChoice spreads piracy awareness ahead of football World Cup

MultiChoice Namibia recently organised an information session to discuss and shed light on the issue of piracy and the effects it has on the country’s creative industry.

MultiChoice said because they also provide the space for the creative industry to grow and thrive they organised the session to create awareness of the piracy problem plaguing the creative industry both locally and across the continent, particularly in light of the fast-approaching World Cup 2022, when the number of illegal streaming networks is on the rise.

Managing Director of MultiChoice Namibia, Roger Gertze said creating public awareness about piracy is important so that there is a deep understanding of the part we all play in absolving this problem.

“We hope that these information sessions provide clarity about the reality of illegal streaming and show how we can all work together to deter it,” added Gertze.

Gertze explained that MultiChoice via its sister company SuperSport holds the exclusive broadcast rights for all 64 World Cup 2022 matches in Africa and as a sports content leader aims to ensure broadcast access and quality for customers while adhering to and protecting the content copyright provided by FIFA.

Intellectual Property expert, Seno Namwandi highlighted the various forms of piracy and brought a refreshing Namibian perspective on how we can combat piracy. “Piracy comes in many forms and costs the entertainment industry billions of dollars every year, harms businesses, destroys lives, and negatively affects the economy. This occurs through illegal connections, streaming trademarked content on unauthorized platforms, and using false information to take advantage of pay-tv subscriptions,” added Namwandi.

Any piracy activity can be reported to the MultiChoice Anti-Piracy hotline at [email protected].

