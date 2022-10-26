60 houses to be constructed in Nkurenkuru town – Houst cost between 400 to 600k

The ground-breaking ceremony of the 60 houses which are planned to be constructed in Nkurenkuru town, was recently held by the P&S Properties Realtors.

The houses will be constructed at the town’s Extension 2 and two completed houses were also handed over to the owners during the ceremony.

Chief Executive Officer of Nkurenkuru, Petrus Sindimba encouraged residents in the town, especially those employed to take advantage of such opportunities and contribute to the town by building houses.

“The 60 houses will be sold from prices ranging between N$471,000 to N$603,000, exclusively of plots prices,” added Sindimba.

Chief Executive Officer and Principal Agent of P&S Properties Realtors, Phortune Ekandjo said that as a company they have to build 20 houses in Kahenge and as a developer, they are looking forward to more projects in Nkurenkuru Town and other towns.

