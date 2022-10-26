Local Fistball season to conclude with a national tournament on Saturday

The Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup Tournament will take place on Saturday, 5 November at the Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) in Windhoek.

This will be the final event on the Namibia Fistball Association’s season calendar.

The first matches will kick off at 8:30, and the tournament will be contested in four categories: A, B, Under 16, and 13s.

The games will be played according to time and not sets. Only the final will be played according to the winning sets.

In Category A, hosts CFC 1 will do everything possible to defend the state cup, while Category B will be on the offensive.

The seven-time national champion from the last eight years, CFC 1, will play against all three Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) teams in Category A. The league runners-up, CFC 2, Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) 1, CFC 3, and SFC 2, will battle it out in Category B.

SKW A and SFC A Under 16s offered the spectators a dramatic final with a better ending for the capital-based club at the playoffs six weeks ago. The ambitions of revenge for the SFC A Under 16 are, therefore, inevitable. Another exciting battle for the coveted title is expected in the Under 16s. The favorites are SFC A and the newly crowned league champion SKW A.

None of the teams in the Under 13 category proved unbeatable this season and the youngsters can expect nerve-wracking encounters.

The Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup Tournament will conclude with an awards ceremony, including Player of the Year in the adult and youth category and the Most Valuable Player for adults awards.

