Scouts elect Amupala as new Chief Scout, confirm Mathe as President

The Scouts of Namibia announced that they have elected Mr Simeon Amupala as new Chief Scout at an Extraordinary General Meeting conducted digitally earlier in October. At this same meeting, Dr Audrin Mathe was also re-elected Scout President for another three-year term.

Also elected for three-year terms are Mr Frank van Rooyen (National Treasurer), Mr Thomas Amutenya (National Commissioner: Adult Leader Training), Mr Ellis Müller (National Commissioner: Scouts), Ms Tully Indongo (National Commissioner: Rovers), Ms Sonja Bartsch (National Commissioner: International Affairs), and Mr. Paulus Hanghome (Additional Exco Member).

Mr Amupala, who served as deputy from 2016 to this year, succeeds Mr Jim Kastelic, who stepped down as Chief Scout after serving his two terms.

The Scouts said they are the world’s leading educational youth movement, with nearly 60 million young people in 182 countries learning to be active citizens and create positive change in their communities. In Namibia alone, there are more than 4000 Scouts, boys and girls, led by adult volunteers in about 80 Scout groups.

The movement was founded in 1907 by the British commander, Lord Robert Baden-Powell who achieved some fame during the Anglo Boer War in South Africa

Scouts of Namibia is a full member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement and an affiliate member of the National Youth Council of Namibia.

Mr Simeon Amupala (left) is the new Chief Scout of the Scout movement in Namibia with Dr Audrin Mathe (right) re-elected as Scout President.

