Select Page

Nictus Kids Squash League Champions crowned

Posted by | Oct 31, 2022 |

Nictus Kids Squash League Champions crowned

Luca Steenkamp from Windhoek Afrikaans Private School scored first place while Matthys Nel and Michael Gullies, both from St Paul’s College came in second and third place respectively at the recently concluded Nictus Kids Squash League and practice sessions in partnership with Wanderers Sports Ground.

The league attracted school-going kids from various schools in Windhoek.

The initiative was aimed at sparking the interest of children in the fairly young sport of squash which currently lacks a presence in African countries.

Nictus’ Managing Director, Francois Wahl described squash as a great way to keep children physically active.

“Physical activities are encouraged for all ages as they contribute to brain development and squash is a fun way to achieve all of that,” he concluded.

 

Hits: 3

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Brave Warriors ready for African Nations Championships

Brave Warriors ready for African Nations Championships

11 January 2021

Engineers and NTTA team up

Engineers and NTTA team up

10 October 2014

Timely boost for young athletes

Timely boost for young athletes

24 April 2015

PGKA Warriors and O& L introduce inline hockey to the youth

PGKA Warriors and O& L introduce inline hockey to the youth

2 June 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<