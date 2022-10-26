Nictus Kids Squash League Champions crowned

Luca Steenkamp from Windhoek Afrikaans Private School scored first place while Matthys Nel and Michael Gullies, both from St Paul’s College came in second and third place respectively at the recently concluded Nictus Kids Squash League and practice sessions in partnership with Wanderers Sports Ground.

The league attracted school-going kids from various schools in Windhoek.

The initiative was aimed at sparking the interest of children in the fairly young sport of squash which currently lacks a presence in African countries.

Nictus’ Managing Director, Francois Wahl described squash as a great way to keep children physically active.

“Physical activities are encouraged for all ages as they contribute to brain development and squash is a fun way to achieve all of that,” he concluded.

Hits: 3