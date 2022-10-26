Select Page

Chirchir becomes new Mining Commissioner with immediate effect – 28 October 22

Posted by | Oct 31, 2022 | ,

Isabella Chirchir is the new Mining Commissioner. Her appointment was announced late on Friday afternoon, 28 October 2022.

A statement stamped by the ministry and signed by the minister, Hon Tom Alweendo, was issued to announce the surprise move.

“I hereby with to announce that, with immediate effect, I have appointed Mrs. Isabella Chirchir as Mining Commissioner. She replaces Mr Erasmus Shivolo who served as Mining Commissioner since 2009.”

“I would like to thank Mr Shivolo for his service as Mining Commissioner,” the minister continued.

“Join me in congratulating Isabella on her appointment, I have no doubt that she will execute her new duties with integrity, commitment and professionalism.”

The procedure for appointment of the Mining Commissioner, as well as the powers and duties of the office, are prescribed in Part III of the Minerals (Prospecting and Mining) Act 33 of 1992, as amended by Act 8 of 2008.

 

