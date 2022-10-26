Select Page

Economist Businesswoman Club to host networking breakfast in November

Posted by | Oct 31, 2022 |

The Economist Businesswoman Club is inviting the public and stakeholders to their networking breakfast on 11 November, with Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund Namibia as guest speaker.

Costs for the breakfast are N$320 for non-members and N$300 for members for more information email [email protected] or call on 221925.

Marketing Manager at the Economist, Desere Lundon-Muller said Martins-Hausiku will be speaking about Rethinking Resilience: A leadership challenge where she will be talking about how people should learn 5 essential skills to recover quickly and easily from stress.

She will be talking about how to deal with upsets and set back, which is a composite skill set that can be learned and developed with the right tools and training,” she added.

Lundon-Muller further added that Martins-Hausiku will talk about how your level of resilience determines your ability to approach the challenges you face from a position of strength and growth.

Professionally, being resilient will reduce your risk of burnout,” she said, adding that the continued pursuit of personal or organisation goals in the face of adversity is important, therefore, leaders need to create a supportive environment and embed required tools and interventions.

Besides being the CEO of the MVA Fund, Martins-Hausiku is a wife, mother, leader, coach and mentor, and inspirational public speaker. She was awarded silver as one of Namibia’s top executives for her outstanding contributions to the tenets of innovation, leadership, and resilience in 2020.

