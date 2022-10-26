Namibia to participate in a joint law enforcement operation in South Africa

The Trans Kalahari Corridor Secretariat Management Committee (TKCMC) will conduct a Joint Law Enforcement Operation from 14 to 19 November, a statement released on Monday said.

The event will be hosted by South Africa as a Member State and will take place in Rustenburg.

The Trans Kalahari Corridor Management Committee conducts such events from time to time as a tool for the three member states to learn best practices from each other.

Law enforcement officers from Namibia and Botswana have been invited to participate together with law enforcement officers from South Africa on a roadblock that will check all safety features and necessary documentation from traffic passing at the mounted roadblock.

The programme of the event will start with an information session to be held in Rustenburg, this information session will later be turned into training which will ensure that law enforcement operatives from the other two countries understand the documentation that will be required during the operation. The information session will take two days.

On the third day, there will be a Thank a Trucker campaign. On this day, Truck Drivers will be appreciated for the work that they have been doing working long hours to deliver essential

goods.

The following day will be the launch of the Joint Law Enforcement Operation, where the Minister of Transport in South Africa, Hon Fikile Mbalula is expected the launch the event.

