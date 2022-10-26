Select Page

Geingob extends condolences to South Korea following the Halloween tragedy in Seoul

President Dr Hage Geingob on Monday extended a condolence message to President Yoon Suk-yeol and the people of South Korea following the Halloween Tragedy in Seoul.

The tragedy saw the demise of over 150 people in Seoul during Halloween activities held on Saturday, 29 October 2022.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Namibia, it is with immense grief and sadness that I learned about the tragic and sudden demise of over 150 people due to a stampede during the Halloween accident in Seoul, South Korea,” he said in a statement from the presidency.

“During this hour of grief, I extend sincere condolences to President Yoon Suk-yeol, the victims, bereaved families, and the entire people of South Korea. Namibia joins the people of South Korea in mourning the lives lost in the tragic incident. In the same vein, I wish all those injured in this tragedy a speedy recovery,” he concluded.

Namibia and South Korea currently enjoy a warm and excellent bilateral relationship.

 

