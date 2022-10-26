Select Page

Geingob congratulates Lesotho’s new Prime Minister

Posted by | Oct 28, 2022 |

The President, Dr Hage Geingob this week congratulated Prime Minister-elect, Sam Matekane and the people of Lesotho on forming a new government following his victory in the general elections held on 7 October.

“I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister-elect Sam Ntsokoane Matekane to strengthen our bilateral cooperation as well as advance our regional development agenda, to uplift the living standards of our people and countries. As Prime Minister-elect Matekane embarks on a new chapter as the head of government of the Kingdom of Lesotho, I wish him good health, wisdom, and strength to consolidate peace, stability, and socio-economic development in the Kingdom of Lesotho,” Geingob said in a statement.

He said the people of Lesotho have commendably expressed their sovereign will through the ballot box by electing leaders who will lead the nation towards greater stability and economic heights while commending his majesty King Letsie III, political parties, and all the stakeholders for advancing the interests of the Basotho nation.

Lesotho will be governed by a coalition made up of Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), the Alliance of Democrats (AD), and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC).

 

