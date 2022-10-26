UNAM radiography students educate the public about breast and cervical cancer

The third-year radiography students at the University of Namibia, held breast cancer activations at Central and Katutura Intermediate Hospitals to educate the public on breast and cervical cancer, on 26 October. Together with staff members from the radiography department, the students did this in commemoration of breast cancer awareness month.

Lecturer in the Radiography Department, Moneni Shilumba said breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death amongst women in the Namibian society, therefore this activation aims to bring information to the people through the distribution of pamphlets and fliers.

She demystified the misconception that people should shy away from thinking about death once associated with cancer and elaborated that the early detection of cancer saves lives. “The sooner the cancer is detected the more options you have for treatment,” she added.

Another Lecturer in the department, Luzanne Kalondo said radiographers are involved in doing mammography, which is a radiographic examination that looks at the breast to provide diagnoses. “There are other means to screen for breast cancer such as self-breast cancer examination, which is one of the aims of this activation, to show people how to do self-examination and allow them to be assisted immediately by nurses present,” she added.

Mondjila Amokongo who is also a Lecturer said treatment can only start with detection. “Regular check-ups can reduce the chances of getting breast cancer, this can be done through the feeling of lumps or any irregularities around the breast areas or within the armpits, but most important though, is to visit the nearest hospital for regular check-ups,” she added.

Fourth-year nursing student Jacob Jacob said a lot of people are living with undetected cancer and as a result, the campaign aims to encourage the general public to make use of screening services at the nearest clinic or hospital.

While Theresa Musili a third-year radiography student said this awareness campaign aims to inform the public of the right time to get screened, and the importance of regular check-ups. Shane Rivas a fourth-year radiography student said they intend to conduct further research on women with breast cancer in Namibia, of which the results will assist the public with key information on how to reduce or avoid reaching an advanced stage of cancer and what precautions to take.

This activation is an annual activity that the School of Allied Health organizes to encourage members of the public and hospital staff to get screened and demonstrate how to perform self-examinations.

