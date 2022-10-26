Development Bank’s Good Business Awards make a return after a two-year hiatus

Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Jerome Mutumba, has announced the resumption of the Good Business Awards on 3 November, with finalists and winners to be announced on the Bank’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages as well as on its website during the afternoon of 4 November.

Results will also be made available to the press.

The awards, last held in 2019, were suspended for two years due to COVID-19.

Mutumba said this year’s winners will come from the tourism and hospitality sector, private education, land servicing, manufacturing, and the transport and logistics sector.

Talking about the Awards, Mutumba said that they have a twofold purpose. Firstly, they highlight enterprises that have an exemplary development impact combined with excellent administrative practices that contribute to the viability and longevity of the enterprise. Secondly, they showcase the contribution that the Bank, through its finance, makes towards development and economic activity in Namibia.

As befits an event of this magnitude, he said, the keynote speaker will be Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, Vice President of the Republic of Namibia, who will confer awards in the Large Enterprise and SME categories.

The finalists and winners were determined by a panel consisting of independent judges and experts in their fields from among

In previous years, the Bank also conferred an annual Innovation Award. Although the Award will not be conferred in 2022, Mutumba said he was confident that the Innovation Award would resume in 2023.

Talking about the quality of finalists and winners, Mutumba said that the standard is very high. “Although there can only be one winner in each of the categories, all of the finalists are exceptional, and represent a win for the Namibian economy and the Bank”, he concluded.

