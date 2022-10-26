Namibia recognised as tourism leader for progressive policies

Namibia became the 1st Runner Up in the Leading in Progressive Policies Award Category at the 5th Africa Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards In Botswana.

The country was recognised for showing progress and excellence in policy-making for sustainable tourism growth and development in their destination, a statement released Wednesday said.

The awards were hosted by the African Tourism Partners in Collaboration with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, BDO, and the government of Botswana.

The forum brings together key tourism stakeholders from across Africa and the rest of the world to share insights and devise strategies for intra-African tourism growth.

Namibia, like 43 other African countries participated in the 5th Edition of the Africa Tourism Leadership Forum in Gaborone, Botswana from 24 to 26 October.

In this category, Senegal was the overall winner, Namibia took the first runners up and Chobe Botswana destination was the second runners-up.

The award winners were determined by international independent tourism expert judges. The award was in recognition of the progressive policies and tourism recovery intervention propelled by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism towards tourism and overall destination development.

“The African travel and tourism community is noticing these interventions and in its recognition, the award was given. The Ministry thanks its stakeholders both in the public and private sectors for their collaborative effort to rethink tourism and work towards inclusive tourism growth and development. The ministry recognizes that more effort is still required especially in building a sustainable rural and inclusive tourism economy,” the statement concluded.

