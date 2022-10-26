Outbreak of Lung sickness contained, control measures lifted

The control measures that were imposed following an outbreak of contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia, commonly known as Lung sickness which occurred in most parts of the Northern Communal Areas (NCA) since February this year have been lifted.

The disease was confirmed in Kavango West, Kavango East, Ohangwena, and Oshikoto (north of the veterinary cordon fence), Omusati, and Kunene (north of the veterinary cordon fence) regions said the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, executive director, Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata.

“To control this outbreak, the following control measures were instituted namely: movement restrictions of live cattle, vaccination of cattle, as well as disease surveillance in all affected regions. To date the mass vaccination of cattle in all affected regions has been completed achieving 94% coverage,” she said.

Nghituwamata went on to caution farmers and the general public that despite the lifting of movement restrictions, other disease control activities will continue and farmers are required by law to report any suspicious cases of Lung sickness to the nearest state veterinary office.

“The Ministry would like to thank all stakeholders particularly farmers, Namibian Police, as well as staff members of the Directorate of Veterinary Services for their cooperation and assistance in fighting this outbreak,” she concluded.

