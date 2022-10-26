Electoral management bodies crucial for democracy says Uutoni

Election Management Bodies (EMBs) play a vital role in the democratic process, the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni said at the 24th annual conference of the Electoral Commissions Forum of Southern African Development Community countries (ECF-SADC) in Swakopmund.

In his keynote address at the official opening of the conference, Uutoni emphasized how EMBs contribute to electoral integrity.

“Electoral integrity is central to the credibility of electoral processes and the legitimacy of election outcomes,” he said, adding that elections have been known to either strengthen or undermine democracy, human rights, security, and development, depending on their credibility and integrity.

The ECF-SADC president, Justice Barnabas Nyamadzabo said that the conference will serve as an opportunity for SADC states to improve on the best practice of their respective elections.

“Best practice can contribute to ensuring that the elections are transparent and this contributes to overall peace.”

Further, the conference will also serve as a basis for providing input on the use of technologies in elections, and discuss how legislations and electoral acts meet regional and international standards.

The conference which ends on Friday is being attended by commissioners and other national delegates from 14 SADC member states.

Hits: 7