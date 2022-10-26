Select Page

Electoral management bodies crucial for democracy says Uutoni

Posted by | Oct 26, 2022 |

Electoral management bodies crucial for democracy says Uutoni

Election Management Bodies (EMBs) play a vital role in the democratic process, the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni said at the 24th annual conference of the Electoral Commissions Forum of Southern African Development Community countries (ECF-SADC) in Swakopmund.

In his keynote address at the official opening of the conference, Uutoni emphasized how EMBs contribute to electoral integrity.

“Electoral integrity is central to the credibility of electoral processes and the legitimacy of election outcomes,” he said, adding that elections have been known to either strengthen or undermine democracy, human rights, security, and development, depending on their credibility and integrity.

The ECF-SADC president, Justice Barnabas Nyamadzabo said that the conference will serve as an opportunity for SADC states to improve on the best practice of their respective elections.

“Best practice can contribute to ensuring that the elections are transparent and this contributes to overall peace.”

Further, the conference will also serve as a basis for providing input on the use of technologies in elections, and discuss how legislations and electoral acts meet regional and international standards.

The conference which ends on Friday is being attended by commissioners and other national delegates from 14 SADC member states.

 

Hits: 7

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Earthquake reported near Kamanjab

Earthquake reported near Kamanjab

5 November 2021

Advantage adds another rosette to their Loerie bouquet

Advantage adds another rosette to their Loerie bouquet

21 August 2018

Fuel prices remain unchanged this month

Fuel prices remain unchanged this month

2 August 2021

Design Indaba simulcast in Windhoek deemed a success

Design Indaba simulcast in Windhoek deemed a success

13 March 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<