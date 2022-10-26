Art for activism against gender violence

In celebration of this year’s #16DaysOfActivism against Sexual and Gender Based-Violence (SGBV), One Economy will be hosting an Arts For Activism Show on 25 November.

One Economy has since called on applicants to apply under the theme, ‘Namibia UNITE against SGBV’,

“To apply send us an email at [email protected] with your details and concept and the due date for entries is 31 October and shortlisted applicants will be notified by 3 November,” they added.

One Economy further said that this is to raise awareness of sexual and gender violence through art and the categories are Visual Arts, Performing Arts, and Fashion Design. “Prizes include three N$10,000 chase prizes and a N$20,000 grand prize,” they concluded.

