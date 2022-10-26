RMB Off-Road Triathlon slated for this weekend at Lake Oanob Resort

Entries for the annual RMB Off-Road Triathlon that will be taking place on 30 October are now open

Hosts OTB in a statement said over the 16 years the triathlon has seen several changes, from being held at the Friedenau dam, but as the event grew in popularity a larger venue with more suitable infrastructure was needed.

“Therefore for the last 12 years, the event has been held at Lake Oanob Resort which is an ideal location. and the bike route on the larger Enduro event has been adapted to include some technical single track the run on the Enduro route is epic with a lot of variety. It includes jeep track, boulder hopping, and single track that requires an attentive and observant mind,” added OTB.

OTB said participants can choose to participate as an individual or in a team and can select from the Mini race that is made up of a 330m swim, a 4.5km bike ride, and a 2km run. “Participants can also choose from the Sprint race that is made up of the 660m swim, the 14km bike ride, and the 4km run, or choose the Enduro race that includes a 1.1m swim, the 26km bike run, and the 8km run,” explained OTB sport.

They further said that the RMB Triathlon attracts a very diverse field, young and old, as well as competitive athletes and social participants because it is a day to be enjoyed at the dam across age groups.

Entries are possible at OTB Sport Grove on 27 October between 11:00 to 14:00.

Hits: 2