Finish Embassy gives big to different non profit organisations

The Embassy of Finland has forked out N$10 million to six Namibian non-profits to support their work in creating sustainable growth in the country.

The non-profits are Development Workshop, SOS Children’s Villages, Hanns Seidel Foundation Namibia, Young Africa, Hope Initiatives Southern Africa, and Ombetja Yehinga Organisation.

The Embassy said following the call for proposals in April 2022, the Embassy received over 50 applications and after careful screening and evaluation of all applications, six projects were selected to receive grants from the fund of Local Cooperation (FLC) of the Embassy of Finland.

“The projects were selected based on their contribution to FLC’s priority areas and outlined in the call for proposals, a successful project was expected to contribute to one or more of the following thematic areas, which are, human rights and equality, youth employment and entrepreneurship and climate resilience and adaptation,” added the Embassy.

H.E. the Ambassador of Finland, Leena Viljanen said the FLC is an important tool for the Embassy to strengthen ties with Namibian civil society. “These great and diverse initiatives contribute well to Finnish development policy and we are eager to see the projects come to fruition,” added Viljanen.

The selected projects fulfilled the eligibility criteria and exemplified the chosen thematic areas of the call for proposal with their areas of expertise and projects received a grant between N$800 000 and N$1,800,600 over the period of 2022/2024.

