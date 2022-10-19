Select Page

Full range retail experience at Rehoboth Shopping Centre

Posted by | Oct 25, 2022 |

Full range retail experience at Rehoboth Shopping Centre

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF), through Old Mutual as fund manager, has taken up a N$90 million investment in the Rehoboth Shopping Centre. The investment is channelled through the Rehoboth Community Trust as Special Purpose Vehicle.

The fund’s General Manager Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement, Edwin Tjiramba, said the “GIPF prides itself in empowering experts in the industry such as Fund Managers and Special Purpose Vehicles to invest in projects nationwide that not only impact GIPF members but the entire country.”

“From over N$5.3 billion invested in Namibia through Unlisted Investments as of 31 March 2022, GIPF has injected over N$177 million into the Hardap region in projects ranging from solar energy, housing and retail property,” he said.

The Rehoboth Shopping Centre provides an allround shopping experience for the 30,000 strong community and also boasts a 3455 panel solar installation on the rooftop, generating about 3000 kW daily.

The anchor is Shoprite, augmented by a range of retail shops, take-away eateries and ATMs.

The shopping centre’s impact at community level is showcased until 11 November on One Africa TV, the NBC and the GIPF’s social channels.

At the recent inauguration of Rehoboth’s first modern shopping complex. From l to r: Managing Director of Old Mutual African Operations, Johannes !Gawaxab; fisheries minister Bernard Esau; GIPF chief executive officer David Nuyoma; Governor of Hardap Region, Katrina Hanse-Hirmarwa; Rehoboth mayor Eva Maasdorp; Member of Parliament Maureen Jankowski and DebMarine chief executive officer Otto Shikongo.

The Rehoboth Shopping Centre was officially opened on 10 October 2014.

 

Hits: 3

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Let the organic expert show you how to start your own veggie garden, even in a small urban yard

Let the organic expert show you how to start your own veggie garden, even in a small urban yard

8 January 2019

Youth Welfare, Health Survey’ kicks off

Youth Welfare, Health Survey’ kicks off

11 March 2019

MVA Fund cares also for soft disabilities, supports the City of Windhoek with sign language dictionaries

MVA Fund cares also for soft disabilities, supports the City of Windhoek with sign language dictionaries

30 May 2019

Only this week left for young Executives to apply for Stanford Seed Transformation Programme

Only this week left for young Executives to apply for Stanford Seed Transformation Programme

12 April 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<