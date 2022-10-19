Sports Ministry empowers out-of-school youth through sport developmental workshop

The Ministry of Sport, Youth, and National Service conducted a Sport for Development (S4D) capacity training workshop from 18 to 23 October in the Linyanti Constituency of the Zambezi Region.

The training sought to empower out-of-school youth with knowledge to create or establish community sports leagues in three codes, football, netball, and volleyball.

The ministry said the community sports leagues will conclude with a constituency sports festival at the end of November, where different winners will be awarded.

“S4D promotes sports as a vehicle for providing youth with the tools to take optimal advantage of social and economic advancement opportunities, therefore S4D is a method of bringing about social change through sports,” added the ministry.

The S4D is led by Senior Sports Officers Roger Kambatuku and Timothy Tjongarero and facilitated by Raymond Vries. The S4D Project is being piloted in three regions the Zambezi, Khomas, and Omaheke.

