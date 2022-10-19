Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 24 October 2022

Posted by | Oct 24, 2022 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 24 October 2022

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam stopped on 24 Sept 2022.

**No transfer took place from Omatako Dam.

***Otjivero Silt Dam data for last week was not estimated correctly.

****Since 18 July 2022, water was being transferred from Otjivero Main to Tilda Viljoen.

 

Hits: 19

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Weather 12 June 2015

Weather 12 June 2015

12 June 2015

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 05 August 2020

Weather overview and short-term outlook to Wednesday 05 August 2020

31 July 2020

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 04 October 2021

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 04 October 2021

4 October 2021

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 26 May Five-day outlook to Wednesday 31 May

The Week’s Weather up to Friday 26 May Five-day outlook to Wednesday 31 May

26 May 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<