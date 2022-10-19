Michelle McLean bags Empowered Woman and Fearless Leader of 2022 award

The Patron of the Miss Namibia pageant, Michelle McLean, has been awarded the accolade of ‘Empowered Woman and Fearless Leader of 2022’ by the International Association of Top Professionals.

The award was announced on a billboard in Times Square, New York. It is the second year in a row that this award is conferred on Michelle.

McLean opened the Michelle McLean Children Trust that has initiated and managed hundreds of projects over the last 24 years, she also established the Heart of a Child Foundation with the late Prof Chris Barnard, who performed the world’s first heart transplant, which saw 26 children with heart defects operated on.

As a UNICEF Ambassador, McLean has also worked with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and SOS Children’s Village in Southern Africa.

She represented Namibia at the Miss Universe Pageant where she won the title of Miss Universe in 1992 in Bangkok, Thailand.

She is also a businesswoman and International Business Representative for Ohlthaver and List Group of Companies, as well as a Liaison for the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board.

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organisation that hand-picks the world’s finest and most prestigious top professionals from different industries.

