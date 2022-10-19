Select Page

Michelle McLean bags Empowered Woman and Fearless Leader of 2022 award

Patron of Miss Namibia, Michelle McLean has been awarded the accolade of ‘Empowered Woman and Fearless Leader of 2022’, by the International Association of Top Professionals for the second year now.

The award was announced on a billboard in Times Square, New York.

McLean opened the Michelle McLean Children Trust that has initiated and managed hundreds of projects over the last 24 years, she also established the Heart of a Child Foundation with the late Prof. Chris Barnard, who performed the world’s first heart transplant, which saw 26 children with heart defects operated on.

As a UNICEF Ambassador, McLean has also worked with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and SOS Children’s Village in Southern Africa.

She represented Namibia at the Miss Universe Pageant where she won the title of Miss Universe in 1992 in Bangkok, Thailand.

She is also a businesswoman and International Business Representative for Ohlthaver and List Group of Companies, as well as a Liaison for the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board.

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organisation that hand-picks the world’s finest and most prestigious top professionals from different industries.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

