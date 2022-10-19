Swakopmund Municipality busy with the construction of two schools to address increasing town population

The Swakopmund Municipality is busy with the construction of two new schools, the Matutura Primary School and the Tamariskia Extension 1 Secondary School.

The move by the municipality is to cater to the influx of people in the city due to urbanization.

The coastal municipality said the completion of both schools is slated to be around 31 December 2022 with their first intake scheduled to be in January 2023.

“The schools will aid in reducing the migration of learners from DRC and Matutura to schools in the Swakopmund CBD,” they added.

The Swakopmund Municipality further explained that because of the influx of people and because the town is subject to a high population growth rate of 5.4% per annum, which translated to a more than doubling of the population by the year 2040.

“Thus we acted upon the recommendations of the Erongo Regional Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture to establish one or two schools for every new township or suburb established in the town,” concluded the municipality.

