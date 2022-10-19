Select Page

TotalEnergies receive Game Changer of the Year award

Oct 21, 2022

TotalEnergies Namibia received the award of ‘Game Changer of the Year at the Africa Energy Week, which took place on 18 to 21 October in Cape Town.

TotalEnergies said this affirms their ambition to be a major player in the energy transition and towards contributing to the sustainable development of the Namibian nation.

“We won the award because we represent a premier opportunity for the country to maximize our natural resources in a way that is sustainable and beneficial for all,” they added.

The African Energy Week’s (AEW) Gala Dinner was attended by high-level energy stakeholders including African Energy, Hydrocarbons Ministers, and global leading energy market players, and sponsored by global energy and chemicals company Sasol.

The African Energy Week was represented by the brightest individuals, innovators, and innovative projects significantly driving positive change across Africa’s energy industry.

 

