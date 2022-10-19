Namibia reiterates its unwavering support to the people of Palestine

The government has welcomed the Commonwealth of Australia’s decision to no longer recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in a statement this week said Namibia believes that with this decision, the rest of the international community should emulate Australia; and advocate for a two-state solution, in which Israel and Palestine will coexist in peace, security, and within internationally recognised borders.

“The status of Jerusalem is one of the core issues in the Israeli—Palestinian conflict; and Namibia hereby reiterates its unwavering support to the people of Palestine in their quest for self-determination,” the statement added.

Namibia affirms that a return to the table of negotiations to reach a Two-State solution, with Israel and Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, and by international law and the parameters of the relevant UN resolutions, is the only way to ensure a peaceful, just, and lasting solution between our brothers and sisters of Palestine and Israel.

