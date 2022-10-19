Okongo Community receive hydroponic farming system

The Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, this week handed over hydroponic farming systems to the Okongo Community.

Shifeta urged the community of the Okongo area, especially the youth to proudly safeguard this investment and transform their livelihood to reduce the number of young people who are migrating to urban areas in hopes of a better life. “In reality, rural economic transformation is the better life,” he stressed.

“We remain steadfast and resolute in the pursuit of our ultimate objectives of economic emancipation and concomitant prosperity. This is realized through rural development investment, diversification of livelihood, rural employment creation among our youth in the guest of alleviation poverty,” added Shifeta.

The system was funded by the Environmental Investment Fund said (EIF) to the tune of N$3 million and is being implemented by the Okongo Community Forest in the Ohangwena Region.

“The forest cover about 55,918 hectors of land in the Okongo Constituency and the project aims at increasing the resilience of vulnerable communities of the community forest to adapt to climate change threats through collective capacity building and promotion of climate-smart technologies and climate resilient livelihoods.” said the Fund

The Fund further explained that the focus of the project is on creating awareness to improve crop productivity, introducing climate-smart agriculture techniques and water conservation through hydroponic systems, and improving the social economic status of Okongo Community Forest and the development of the forestry sector.

“To date, three completed greenhouses units, a hydroponic unit for fodder production, a nursery, one borehole retrofitted with solar as well as a 10,000 litre water tank, and cold storage facility have been completed and the project has employed two permanent workers and 65 temporally works. The project recorded its bumper harvest early this year and generated an income of N$30,000 demonstrating the capacity of a business venture,” concluded the Fund.

