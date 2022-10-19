Art of Hope School Competition introduced

As a staunch supporter of arts development, Bank Windhoek believes that art goes beyond what people see and allows them to not only learn about the experiences of others but to inspire possibility.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack, said this when she introduced the Bank’s Cancer Apple Project Art of Hope School Competition.

The Art of Hope School Competition encourages Namibian learners from across the country to submit their artworks to win a share of N$12000 for a winning learner, their school, and their charity of choice. The first prize is N$3000; the second is N$2000, and the third is N$1 000 for the learners and their school. “We encourage every Namibian school learner to participate in this expressive arts competition. They can submit their artwork at any Bank Windhoek branch countrywide before Monday, 31 October 2022,” said Pack.

The Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project started as a school fundraising initiative with the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) twenty-two years ago. It has grown into a community-wide initiative that sees schools, customers, corporates, and other entities buying apples, to raise funds for the fight against cancer. CAN uses funds from this Project for its annual outreach programmes and pro-bono cancer screening across all 14 regions countrywide.

With its theme #GiveHope, the Project encourages contributors to visit its e-Apple platform, offering donors the option to purchase physical or virtual apples and apple juice. The apple cost remains N$5, the apple juice is N$8, and buying virtual apples starts at N$5 each. All funds raised from the Project will be donated to the Association in November 2022.

As added support, Bank Windhoek branch staff members have decorated their branches in the spirit of the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project. The Project’s key activities include Branch/Department, School, the internal entrepreneurial challenge, ordering, and donations towards the Project via the eApple Platform. “We encourage more support from everyone so that the Cancer Association of Namibian can conduct more free cancer screenings nationwide, which impacts Namibian lives,” concluded Pack.

A cornerstone of Bank Windhoek’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, the Cancer Apple Project, in aid of the Cancer Association of Namibia, has raised N$ 31.9 million since its first donation of N$ 250 000 in 2000.

