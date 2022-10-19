Pupkewitz Motors and Cricket Namibia support #Pledge4Pink cancer awareness campaign

Pupkewitz Motors supported the #Pledge4Pink cancer awareness campaign, by hosting their second Pink Golf Day at the Windhoek Country Club Resort.

Head of Marketing and Communications at Pupkewitz Motors, Veruschka de la Harpe said partnering with Cricket Namibia and the other partners to drive a pledge like this is an honor and humbling for them.

“As an employer, Pupkewitz Motors has learned a great deal about Cancer through our employees and their loved ones who are battling or have survived cancer. Pupkewitz Motors believes that a healthy community is a stronger community and we are grateful to be able to assist in raising awareness for such a cause,” she added.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia, Estell Viljoen said it is heartwarming to have partners who help to create awareness about cancer and especially breast and cervical cancer during the month of October.

“I call you partners and not sponsors as Pupkewitz Motors and Cricket Namibia are entities that do not just support one another but continue to render the support we so desperately need to fight cancer and its consequence in Namibia. We are honored to be part of this event and thank you for your loyalty and support,” said Viljoen.

Natalia Nayuoma from Cricket Namibia said the Pupkewitz Motors Pink Golf Day is one of the platforms created to raise awareness and funds for the Cancer Association of Namibia and they are excited to be hosting the second edition of our Pink Golf Day with Pupkewitz Motors.

Pupkewitz Motors, therefore, calls on all Namibians and corporates to support the #Pledge4Pink campaign through the Pupkewitz Motors Pink Golf Day, and all proceeds will go into the aid of those warriors fighting cancer, let us show up as one Namibia against cancer.

The #Pledge4Pink campaign forms part of Cricket Namibia’s Corporate Social responsibility program and they chose cancer.

