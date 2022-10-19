15 small entrepreneurs receive cargo bikes

The City of Windhoek this week announced the 15 winners of the cargo bikes competition, which they ran since March.

According to the municipal authority, the beneficiaries will use the cargo bikes as a means of affordable transport to deliver their good and get to their customers.

“The beneficiaries will attend a three-day business skills development program by SMEs Compete, to help them gain skills on how to run a business effectively and refine their business models before getting their cargo bikes,” they added.

Windhoek Deputy Mayor, Joseph Uapingene said the cargo bikes will assist entrepreneurs in curbing transportation costs and provide them access to customers, new markets, and new opportunities.

“I am informed that one cargo bike allows the rider to carry loads of up to 75kg on their bicycles, which means that traders can now move around with their products in search of customers and new markets, whilst on the go,” he added.

The cargo bikes initiative was funded and supported through the smart partnership between the City of Windhoek and the City of Bremen in Germany and was manufactured by Suncycles, a Namibian company based at Bokamoso Entrepreneurial Centre.

