Dunkerque delegation visits Walvis Bay harbour as part of pre-Covid agreement

A 2019 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Namibian Ports Authority and the French port of Dunkerque, that has been delayed during Covid, is now bearing fruit with a visit to France by a Namport delegation a month ago, and a reciprocal visit this week.

The Dunkerque delegation consists of Mr Francois Lavallee, the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in France and also a representative of the Calais Boulogne Port, Ms Isabelle Devinne, the Dunkerque Commercial Representative and Mr Daniel Deschodt, the Dunkerque Chief Commercial Officer.

Accompanied by Mr Camille Raverdy-Preisel, the Investment Officer for the French Development Agency in Namibia, the delegation visited the Namport Chief Executive, Mr Andrew Kanime at his office in the Port of Walvis Bay, followed by and extensive tour of the harbour facilities.

The MoU guides mutually beneficial initiatives with a view to sharing information and policies on a wide range of topics relevant to activities of the two entities, including but not limited to, infrastructure development, environmental betterments and commercial waterfront development, which will assist both ports in the enhancement of trade and maritime services.

During their two day visit, the Dunkerque delegation is engaging various strategic stakeholders within the port industry such as the Walvis Bay Municipality and Walvis-based fishing companies.

From the left, Francois Lavallee, Vice President for the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in France and also a representative of Calais Boulogne Port, Andrew Kanime, Namport Chief Executive, Isabelle Devinne, Commercial Representative for the Port of Dunkerque, Daniel Deschodt, Chief Commercial Officer for the Port of Dunkerque and Camille Raverdy-Preisel, Investment Officer for the French Development Agency in Namibia

