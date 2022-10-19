Select Page

We love short videos – call for applications

Oct 19, 2022

The United States Embassy in Namibia will be offering a series of intensive, five-day virtual workshops that trains entrepreneurs in the ability to tell their stories through engaging and informative minute videos.

The workshop will run from 7 to 11 November and the closing date for applications is 24 October.

The Embassy said participants will learn from One Minute Academy’s media educators and network with professional peers from across the region and upon completion of the workshop, participants will receive One Minute Academy’s proficiency certificate.

“Participants will be selected based on responses to the survey at www.weloveshortvideos.org and more detailed responses will accordingly be more competitive the workshop is open to journalists, activists, media professionals, local leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, university professors, women’s groups, under-served groups and others who tell truthful and valuable stories about their communities”

The Embassy further explained that the workshop will address how photos and video can be used to engage an audience, how to set up and plan a one-minute video production, how a smartphone or camera can be used like a professional, how to organize media files and edit a video on professional software in one day and how to teach other people to make videos after the course is over.

“Participants will have to attend all five days of the virtual workshop and must have a laptop with an up-to-date operating system, a smartphone or camera with a full battery, charger, and cable to connect the device to a computer, and headphones, space is limited, sign up for this free virtual workshop now,” added the Embassy.

One Minute Academy was chosen as a U.S. Embassy Namibia Public Diplomacy Small Grants recipient due to their expertise in media literacy for entrepreneurs by creating one-minute videos that promotes freedom of speech.

 

