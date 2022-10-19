SAP Africa puts their best foot forward during local tour

SAP, an international software company held the final leg of their SADC Mid-Market Roadshows, a fortnight in Windhoek.

With a diverse team, the SAP’s Africa team put their best foot forward to show their Namibian clients and potential clients what they are all about. Founded 50 years ago by 3 German engineers, SAPs is now in Africa for 30 years, with their headquarters in South Africa.

With this roadshow, the SAP team all spoke as a unit about their goals, what they stand for, who they are and where they are going.

Speaking to the Economist, Head of Mid-Market Digital Africa Pascal Ossevoora said they are a company that provides software for the management of business processes, developing solutions that facilitate effective data processing and information flow across organisations. “Therefore we sell systems that make sure that companies improve on their production, by relying on the data provided to make intelligent decisions for their companies,” said Osservoora.

Osservoora further said they are currently focusing on sustainability, to make sure that their customers do things the right way, for the greater good of society and that their suppliers also follow suit, we are no longer just focusing on profit, but on how communities can help each other. “We are also focusing on getting small-scale farmers on our database, to connect to a platform where they can sell their products at a fair price, and not for peanuts, and get a fair profit for their goods and not get exploited by the bigger companies,” he explained.

While Tim Toussant, Sales Manager for SADC and Mid-Market at SAP Africa, said as a company they need to move with the times, when previously they concentrated on measuring financial value and profits, but now they also concentrate on developing products that are within the new regulations, like making sure they minimize their carbon footprints, including their clients.

“We cater to every business, from the big multi-national companies to the small and medium enterprises, that is why we work on a subscription format where our clients can choose their payment plan. We help companies and organizations of all sizes and industries run their businesses profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably,” said Toussant.

Dumisani Moyo, Marketing Director at SAP Africa said business innovation is necessary for survival and they pride themselves as a very innovative company because they move with the times, and you can not solve today’s challenges with yesterday’s tools.

In Namibia, you can find the SAP building at 47 Schlettwein Street, Pioneerspark, or call them on 061 253 991.

